|
|
September 5, 1978 - February 12, 2019
Miguel Antonio Castro, age 40, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 12, 2019. He was born on September 5, 1978 to Miguel H. and Linda Fuentes Castro. Miguel was a 1996 graduate from San Antonio Christian Schools where his love for volleyball began. He then graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2001 with a Bachelor of Journalism.
It was during his time in college he met his wife of 16 years, Camila. After graduation he spent several years working as a sports journalist for the Brownsville Herald and the San Antonio Express-News before becoming an editor at ETS.
Miguel's passion, aside from spending time with family, was volleyball. "Migs," also known as the "Godfather of Volleyball," brought many people into this sports community where they established long-lasting bonds and friendships.
He is survived by his wife; his daughter Genesis; his parents; his sisters Nicole Ferguson (Linnard) and Melanie Heath (Geremy); his niece Nina and nephew Linnard; Miguel will also be forever remembered by his numerous loving relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North on Saturday, February 16, at 2:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 15, 2019