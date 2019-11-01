|
Miguel D. Romo went to be with our Lord on Saturday October 26, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia A. Romo and his grandson, Arik M. Romo.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah (William); son, Michael (Mary); daughter, Valerie (Manuel); grandchildren: Megan, Christopher, Alekzandra, Bryttnee, Benjamin, Jakyb, Dommnyk; and great grandchild, Bryce; brothers: David and Joe (Yolanda); sisters in law: Cynthia, Yvonne and Sandi; nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on Sunday, November 3, at 2:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 4:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, November 4, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the Romo family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2019