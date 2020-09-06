Mike Gonzales, 81, went to be with the Lord on 8/26/20. He graduated from Fox Tech High School, served in the Navy, married first wife Dee, and returned to San Antonio.

A mechanical engineer, Mike worked on many projects including the Tower of the Americas. He then worked in Civil Service at Brooks Air Force Base for 25 years as Director, Heavy Equipment Repair.

A natural body builder, Mike earned 37 first place titles including Mr. Texas, all without steroids. For 14 years, he also owned the Mr. Texas Health Club. Upon Dee's passing, Mike retired to focus on personal training when he met his current wife, Millie.

Mike's dry humor, keen wit, vast knowledge, unwavering dedication, and common sense were his hallmark. Simply put, he was one in a million.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, step mother, first wife; two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by wife Millie Borelli, sons Michael, Patrick, and Matthew (Robin) Gonzales; step son Kenneth Addis; step daughter Tracy Heedley (John), sisters Toni Geckler, Gloria Frye, and Angelita Sexton, eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation at Sunset NW Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Road on 9/8/20, 6-8pm with funeral at Evers Road Christian Church, 5258 Evers Road on 9/9/20, 9:30am. Private burial at Ft. Sam Houston.