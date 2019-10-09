|
|
Mika Aubin Brunnemann, 36, born August 12, 1983 in Palacios, TX; died on September 9, 2019
in San Antonio, TX.
Mika has joined his grandparents, Max and Inez Brunnemann, Martin and Ruth Havel and uncle Donald
Havel in the Great by and by.
Mika left behind his parents Michael and Joyce Brunnemann, sister Traci Brunnemann with nephew
Mika Allen Ray Barnum, aunts and uncles Kathy and Kirk Strittmatter, Kay and Sam Richardson, Randy and Susan
Brunnemann, and Rick and Michi Havel, plus numerous cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Baptist Temple, 901 E Drexel, San Antonio, TX 78210 on
October 19, 2019, 10:30 AM followed by a reception lunch.
In lieu of flowers make a donation in Mika's memory to give.salvationarmy.org.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 9, 2019