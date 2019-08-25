Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church
1214 Stonewall St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike C. Ramirez


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike C. Ramirez Obituary
September 8, 1924 - August 18, 2019
Mike C. Ramirez passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, August 18th. He was born on September 8, 1924 in Seguin, Texas to Eduvijes and Refugia Ramirez. Mike was a farmer and later an Aircraft Mechanic at Kelly Field where he retired after many years of service. He enjoyed dancing, Conjunto music, the Spurs, and Yankee baseball. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Jesusa Ramirez; second wife Elida D. Ramirez; his twelve siblings and grandson Faustino Montoya.
He is survived by his loving family; Mike Jr. (Sylvia), Elvira Barrientes (Mike Rodriguez), Maria Dolores Quinones (Ray), Albert (Norma); Diane Martinez (Jose), Ann Santos (Gerald) and Veronica Barefield; grandchildren Mike III, Mitchell, Matthew, Mellissa, and Albert Ramirez; Roger and Annmarie Barrientes; Willie, Michael, and Christina Quinones; David Hernandez; Victoria and Katherine Puentes; Taylor Montague; Lauren and Nathaniel Santos; and extended family. Special thanks to San Antonio Hospice.
Visitation is Sunday, September 1st at 5:00p.m. with Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, September 2nd at Our Lady of the Angels Church at 10:00 a.m. Luncheon to follow.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now