September 8, 1924 - August 18, 2019
Mike C. Ramirez passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, August 18th. He was born on September 8, 1924 in Seguin, Texas to Eduvijes and Refugia Ramirez. Mike was a farmer and later an Aircraft Mechanic at Kelly Field where he retired after many years of service. He enjoyed dancing, Conjunto music, the Spurs, and Yankee baseball. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Jesusa Ramirez; second wife Elida D. Ramirez; his twelve siblings and grandson Faustino Montoya.
He is survived by his loving family; Mike Jr. (Sylvia), Elvira Barrientes (Mike Rodriguez), Maria Dolores Quinones (Ray), Albert (Norma); Diane Martinez (Jose), Ann Santos (Gerald) and Veronica Barefield; grandchildren Mike III, Mitchell, Matthew, Mellissa, and Albert Ramirez; Roger and Annmarie Barrientes; Willie, Michael, and Christina Quinones; David Hernandez; Victoria and Katherine Puentes; Taylor Montague; Lauren and Nathaniel Santos; and extended family. Special thanks to San Antonio Hospice.
Visitation is Sunday, September 1st at 5:00p.m. with Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, September 2nd at Our Lady of the Angels Church at 10:00 a.m. Luncheon to follow.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019