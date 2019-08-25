|
September 22, 1926 - August 14, 2019
Mike Cooney, Jr., age 92, passed away in his home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on September 22, 1926 in Terrell, Texas to Edward M. and Della (Leinart) Cooney.
A child of the Depression and a combat veteran of World War II (United States Navy), Mike was a devout Christian and a strong, fiercely independent individual. He deeply loved and cherished his family, his friends, his beloved alma mater, Texas A & M (Class of 1947) and his country.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Elizabeth Louise "Betty" Cooney. Mike is survived by his son, Mike Cooney, III and wife Judy; grandchildren, Alison (husband Jeff Judkins), Pamela and Jennifer and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Mason and Austin.
SERVICE
TUESDAY,
AUGUST 27, 2019
10:00 A.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio A & M Club Mike Cooney '47 Scholarship Fund (Aggie Park, 6205 West Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78213 / 210-341-1393).
