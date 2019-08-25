San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Cooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Cooney Jr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike Cooney Jr. Obituary
September 22, 1926 - August 14, 2019
Mike Cooney, Jr., age 92, passed away in his home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on September 22, 1926 in Terrell, Texas to Edward M. and Della (Leinart) Cooney.
A child of the Depression and a combat veteran of World War II (United States Navy), Mike was a devout Christian and a strong, fiercely independent individual. He deeply loved and cherished his family, his friends, his beloved alma mater, Texas A & M (Class of 1947) and his country.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Elizabeth Louise "Betty" Cooney. Mike is survived by his son, Mike Cooney, III and wife Judy; grandchildren, Alison (husband Jeff Judkins), Pamela and Jennifer and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Mason and Austin.

SERVICE
TUESDAY,
AUGUST 27, 2019
10:00 A.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio A & M Club Mike Cooney '47 Scholarship Fund (Aggie Park, 6205 West Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78213 / 210-341-1393).
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now