May 8, 1948 - September 17, 2019
Mike Guerrero, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, was born May 8, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas and entered eternal rest on September 17, 2019 at the age of 71. He is preceded in death by his parents, Miguel Guerrero, Sr. and Maria Luisa Guerrero and brother, Cristobal Guerrero. He is survived by his wife, Anna Guerrero and daughter, Ramona Guerrero Vineyard and husband James Vineyard, grandson William Vineyard, granddaughter Victoria Vineyard, sisters Gloria Murillo and husband Rudy, Gigi Gonzales and husband Roy, Mary Louise Villareal, Ida Guerrero-Leos and husband Rudolph, Sylvia Scarborough, Letty Moreno, brother Joe Guerrero and sister-in-law Dolores Guerrero as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Mike graduated from San Antonio's Fox Tech High School in 1966 and earned his Associate of Science degree from San Antonio College in 1968. He graduated from Southwest Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in 1972. While at Southwest Texas State, Mike met and married his wife, Anna. Together, they both went into the teaching profession and decided to move to the small community of Pleasanton to settle down. Mike began a career in public education in the Pleasanton and Poteet school districts that went on to last for 34 years. Mike had a true passion for teaching and advising young people. He began his career in the science department as a Chemistry teacher, before moving on to work as a counselor for at-risk youth. While teaching, he also earned his Master of Science from Our Lady of the Lake University in 1981 and various other accolades and certifications in education, including the Texas Governor's Award for Excellence in Education. He later went on to serve as Assistant Principal of Pleasanton High School, where he was a beloved figure from 1997 until his retirement in 2011.
Mike loved his community. Upon his retirement, he began working part-time at the Pleasanton Athletic Center where he enjoyed seeing many of his previous students. He also enjoyed visiting his daughter and grandchildren in Dallas and travelling on vacations with them. Mike was an avid photographer and a collector of eagle memorabilia, the Pleasanton High School Mascot, and he enjoyed listening to music and reading. He was often found on the tennis or basketball courts, two sports he enjoyed throughout his life. If anyone ever was in need, Mike could be counted upon to lend a hand, or an ear. He enjoyed expressing his views, particularly on education, and some of his thoughts were published in response to editorials in the San Antonio Express-News.
He was also known for his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit and will be missed by his family, friends, and the many students and colleagues whose lives he touched.
Visitation will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home in Pleasanton on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Catholic Church at 1715 N. Zarzamora in San Antonio on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 am, followed by interment at the San Fernando Catholic Cemetery #2 also in San Antonio.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 25, 2019