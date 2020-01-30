|
Mike K. Davis-Jr passed from this life on January 18, 2020 at the age of 83 at his home in San Antonio, Texas (Leon Valley). He was very active with Leon Valley city affairs and was the chair of Precinct 3002 of the Bexar County Democratic Party. A memorial service honoring Mike's life will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11:30AM at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 4114 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78227. A full obituary can be found at https://www.funeralcaringusa.com/obituary/ In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to at https://tinyurl.com/MKDavis
Published in Express-News on Jan. 30, 2020