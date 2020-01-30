Home

Funeral Caring USA Funeral Home, Inc.
6902 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78219
210-822-4445
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Chapel Hill United Methodist Church
4114 SW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
Mike K. Davis-Jr passed from this life on January 18, 2020 at the age of 83 at his home in San Antonio, Texas (Leon Valley). He was very active with Leon Valley city affairs and was the chair of Precinct 3002 of the Bexar County Democratic Party. A memorial service honoring Mike's life will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11:30AM at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 4114 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78227. A full obituary can be found at https://www.funeralcaringusa.com/obituary/ In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to at https://tinyurl.com/MKDavis

Published in Express-News on Jan. 30, 2020
