Mike V. Reyes, age 85, passed away on December 27, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1934 in Candlish, Bee County, Texas.
His parents were Carlos and Maria Reyes. He was the 11th of 14 children born to Carlos and Maria Reyes. His 13 brothers and sisters were: Lucas Reyes, Alvino Reyes, Tony Reyes, Rachel Gonzales, Tillie Reyes, Carlos Reyes, Christine Trevino, Bert Reyes, Flo Rodriguez, Stella Naranjo, Martha Reyes, Pete Reyes, and Ruben Reyes.
The Reyes family first settled in Berclair, Goliad County, Texas. They then moved to Candlish, Bee County, Texas. They finally settled in Beeville, Bee County, Texas.
Education was a big part of the Reyes family. Lucas Reyes graduated from The McDonald Institute in Durango, Mexico. The other seven Reyes boys graduated from Texas A&M. Rachel Gonzales graduated from Our Lady of the Lake University, Tillie Reyes graduated from Trinity University, Christine Trevino and Flo Rodriguez graduated from Texas State University, Stella Naranjo graduated from Texas A&I, and Martha Reyes graduated from Texas Woman's University.
Mike graduated from Texas A&M in 1956 with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He graduated with honors. He served in the Corp of Cadets and, his senior year, was Commander of Company C Army-Infantry. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958.
Additionally, Mike's mother, Maria Reyes, was chosen as "Aggie Mother of the Year" in 1956. She was the first to receive that award from Texas A&M.
Every year, Mike gives a four-year scholarship, in honor of his father and mother, Carlos and Maria Reyes, to a graduate from Mike's high school, A.C. Jones High School (Trojans) in Beeville, Texas.
Mike was voted Best Male Athlete his senior year of 1952 at A.C. Jones High School. He was an avid golfer and used golf very successfully throughout his business career.
After fulfilling his military obligations, Mike began working for Halliburton Services (an oil-field service company). His first assignment was in Pratt, Kansas. His next assignment was in Bradford, Pennsylvania. In 1964, he transferred into the International Division of Halliburton Services and was assigned first to Peru, South America. He worked in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina. In 1968, he was assigned to Mexico City, Mexico and became President of Halliburton de Mexico. In 1972, he moved back to the United States and was assigned to Duncan, Oklahoma to the home offices of Halliburton Services. He became Vice President for the Latin American Division for Halliburton Services. In 1980, he became President of Halliburton International. In 1981, Mike retired from Halliburton International and became a Director of Cotemar Industries in Mexico. Cotemar provides
offshore oil exploration and production services in the Gulf of Mexico, mainly doing business with Pemex of Mexico. He retired in 2016.
Mike owned and operated a registered cattle breeding ranch in Hondo, Medina County, Texas called The Four R Ranch from 1980 to 2000. He raised Simmental cattle. He owned a bull named Creason12R which won the Grand National Championships in the United States (Denver, Colorado) and Mexico (Monterrey, Mexico). He exported his registered Simmental cattle mostly to Mexico.
Mike has traveled the world, including South America, Central America, Mexico, Canada, England, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, China, the Pacific, and the Caribbean.
Mike's children and grandchildren have all attended college as well, including Oklahoma University, Baylor University, Rice University, Texas A&M at Corpus Christi, and the University of Texas at San Antonio.
Mike has been an ardent supporter of Texas A&M through the years with many donations and as a fan of the Aggie football team.
Mike is survived by Stella Naranjo (sister): Tony Reyes (son), James and Sonya Wright-Kling (son-in-law and daughter); grandchildren: Lauren Reyes, Scott and Lindsey Jackson, Reagan Reyes, Dusty Wright, Jacob Wright, and Gabby Wright; nephews and nieces: Hector Reyes, Alma Reyes, Joel Reyes, Carol (Sissy) Hicks, Mary Lou Reyes-
Lubbers, Pun Corretjer, Tuttie Reyes, Jerry Reyes, Mari Reyes-Ruiz, Col. Robert Gonzales, Ernie Trevino, Tina Tholl, Carmelita Reyes, Elena Hutchins, Richard Hutchins, Carmen Hutchins, Joe Naranjo III, Michael Naranjo, Gary Reyes, Randy Reyes, and Rico Reyes; and significant other, Elida Adams.
Services for Mike V. Reyes will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Mission Park Chapel (Minister Brad Kendall) at 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio, Texas 78230with viewing at 6 pm and service at 7 pm.
Burial service for the immediate family will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 am at the Mission Park Cemetery – Dominion.