1/1
MILDRED IRENE (MORGAN) COOPER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MILDRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mildred Irene (Morgan) Cooper passed away in Schertz, TX at the age of 85. Millie was born in Georgiana, AL and grew up in Florala, AL. Millie met LaRue Cooper when his uncle's construction company came to Florala to install their first telephone lines. They were married in Florala's Methodist church on February 8, 1953 and were together for 52 years prior to LaRue's death in 2005.

They first lived in Schertz in 1964 when the Air Force assigned LaRue to Randolph. In 1972, the Air Force sent LaRue back to Randolph, and Millie and LaRue picked Schertz for their retirement hometown. They joined the Schertz United Methodist Church where both were active members.

Millie is survived by sons, Glynn Cooper and wife Chana, Paul Cooper, Gary Cooper and wife Stephanie; daughter-in-law, Dianna Breedlove and husband Greg; grandchildren, Nicholas Cooper and wife Valerie, Stephanie Cooper and fiancé Fabrice Baumgarten, Adam Priestle and wife Mariah, Samantha Priestle, Wendy Priestle and significant other Michael Parks, and great-grandson Leo Priestle.

Her funeral was held at Schertz United Methodist Church on October 21. She was buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on October 22. Her funeral service can be streamed at www.facebook.com/SchertzUMC




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved