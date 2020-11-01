Mildred Irene (Morgan) Cooper passed away in Schertz, TX at the age of 85. Millie was born in Georgiana, AL and grew up in Florala, AL. Millie met LaRue Cooper when his uncle's construction company came to Florala to install their first telephone lines. They were married in Florala's Methodist church on February 8, 1953 and were together for 52 years prior to LaRue's death in 2005.

They first lived in Schertz in 1964 when the Air Force assigned LaRue to Randolph. In 1972, the Air Force sent LaRue back to Randolph, and Millie and LaRue picked Schertz for their retirement hometown. They joined the Schertz United Methodist Church where both were active members.

Millie is survived by sons, Glynn Cooper and wife Chana, Paul Cooper, Gary Cooper and wife Stephanie; daughter-in-law, Dianna Breedlove and husband Greg; grandchildren, Nicholas Cooper and wife Valerie, Stephanie Cooper and fiancé Fabrice Baumgarten, Adam Priestle and wife Mariah, Samantha Priestle, Wendy Priestle and significant other Michael Parks, and great-grandson Leo Priestle.

Her funeral was held at Schertz United Methodist Church on October 21. She was buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on October 22. Her funeral service can be streamed at www.facebook.com/SchertzUMC