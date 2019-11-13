San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
10703 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Mildred Kolacny Norris


1929 - 2019
Mildred Kolacny Norris Obituary

Mildred Kolacny Norris, age 90, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was the daughter of immigrants from Czechoslovakia, Jim and Kristina Kolacny, who settled in Shiner, TX where she was born and raised. Mildred graduated from Baptist Memorial Nursing School as a Registered Nurse. Her nursing career spanned 40 years. She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, William J. Norris; and daughter Linda Dianne Smith. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Stewart (Jim); son, Bill Norris (Debbie); daughter, Roxanne Parsons (Doug); sister, Annette Blaschke; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Above all else, family was her priority. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Porter Loring Mortuary North.

CELEBRATORY MASS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2019

10:15 AM

ST. MATTHEW CATHOLIC CHURCH

10703 WURZBACH RD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or American Diabetes Association.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Nov. 13, 2019
