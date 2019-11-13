|
|
Mildred Kolacny Norris, age 90, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was the daughter of immigrants from Czechoslovakia, Jim and Kristina Kolacny, who settled in Shiner, TX where she was born and raised. Mildred graduated from Baptist Memorial Nursing School as a Registered Nurse. Her nursing career spanned 40 years. She is predeceased by her husband of 49 years, William J. Norris; and daughter Linda Dianne Smith. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Stewart (Jim); son, Bill Norris (Debbie); daughter, Roxanne Parsons (Doug); sister, Annette Blaschke; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Above all else, family was her priority. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Porter Loring Mortuary North. CELEBRATORY MASSTHURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 201910:15 AMST. MATTHEW CATHOLIC CHURCH10703 WURZBACH RD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or American Diabetes Association. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Nov. 13, 2019