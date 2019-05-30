|
August 5, 1931 - May 27, 2019
Mildred Leola (Tootsie) Hepworth left her earthly bonds and went to live with the Lord on May 27, 2019. She was born Mildred Leola Dennis, to Jack and Mildred Dennis on Aug 5, 1931 in San Antonio, Texas and was a graduate of Harlandale High School. She was married to Corporal (SMSgt Retired) Marvin H Hepworth on Jul 1, 1950. They had six children, 3 girls and three boys. She was a military wife and traveled to several locations before finally settling back in San Antonio for good in 1963. Tootsie was a "Mama Patrol" school crossing guard from 1967 through 1987. It was a job she loved, protecting the children she loved.
She was active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, rising in the organization to the position of President of the 20th District. She worked diligently with the George W. Bush Presidential campaign and liked to say she was the reason he was elected President.
Tootsie was predeceased by her parents Jack and Mildred, Her husband, Marvin, Her brothers Jack and Walter (Corky) Dennis, her sister, Annie Sanders and her daughter Linda Bunch. She is survived by her sister Lydia Thompson, her children Karen Grady, Marvin Hepworth Jr (Martha), Roger Hepworth (Marie), Barbara Klingbeil (Richard) and Walter Hepworth (Julie), 26 grand children and many great- grandchildren. Tootsie was well loved and will be sorely missed.
Graveside Service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at San Jose Burial Park at 2:00 P.M.
Published in Express-News on May 30, 2019