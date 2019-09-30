Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
(830)779-1090
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Radtke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Louise (Mueller) Radtke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Louise (Mueller) Radtke Obituary
February 4, 1921 - September 28, 2019
Mildred Louise (Mueller) Radtke entered eternal rest on September 28, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born on February 4, 1921 in La Vernia, TX to Emil H. and Emma S. (Schievelbein) Mueller. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest H. Radtke; her parents; siblings, Eugene Mueller (Isabelle), Alma Tanneberger (Delbert), and Melvin A. Mueller (Mary). She is survived by her nieces, Darlene Irwin (Pat), Cathy Floyd (George), and Yvonne Brooks (Tim); nephews, Delbert Tanneberger (Violet), Marlin Tanneberger (Sharon), Eddie Mueller (Bridgitte), Robert Mueller (Diane), and Leland Mueller (Susan); numerous great- nieces, great- nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Finch Funeral Chapel- La Vernia.

Funeral Service
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
La Vernia, TX

Rev. Dr. Robert Palan will officiate the services. Interment will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in La Vernia. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church New Building Completion Fund. Online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneral chapels.com
Published in Express-News on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
Download Now