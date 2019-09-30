|
February 4, 1921 - September 28, 2019
Mildred Louise (Mueller) Radtke entered eternal rest on September 28, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born on February 4, 1921 in La Vernia, TX to Emil H. and Emma S. (Schievelbein) Mueller. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest H. Radtke; her parents; siblings, Eugene Mueller (Isabelle), Alma Tanneberger (Delbert), and Melvin A. Mueller (Mary). She is survived by her nieces, Darlene Irwin (Pat), Cathy Floyd (George), and Yvonne Brooks (Tim); nephews, Delbert Tanneberger (Violet), Marlin Tanneberger (Sharon), Eddie Mueller (Bridgitte), Robert Mueller (Diane), and Leland Mueller (Susan); numerous great- nieces, great- nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Finch Funeral Chapel- La Vernia.
Funeral Service
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
La Vernia, TX
Rev. Dr. Robert Palan will officiate the services. Interment will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in La Vernia. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church New Building Completion Fund. Online guestbook may be signed at www.finchfuneral chapels.com
Published in Express-News on Sept. 30, 2019