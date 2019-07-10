April 5, 1926 - July 6, 2019

Mildred Mae Matthews passed away on July 6, 2019. She was born April 5, 1926 in Winona, Mississippi to Mr. & Mrs. Sam McLellan, Sr. She married William Preston Matthews on October 26, 2019. They have 2 daughters Melinda and Melanie. Mildred was a cherished wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sam McLellan, Jr.; nephew, Kirk McLellan. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Preston Matthews; her children, Melinda Patierno (TM Engelhardt) and Melanie England (Ed); grandchildren, Brandon Patierno (Hollie), Cara Bond (Kris), Daniel Patierno (Ashlyn), and Brian England; niece, Cindy Stewart (Ric).

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10th, from 5-7 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Funeral Services will be Thursday, July 11th, at 1:30 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Girl Scouts of America. The family thanks all the caregivers from Grace Hospice, Heart to Heart Hospice, and a special thank you for all the love and care that was given to our Mom by Margaret Espinoza and Patricia Arroyo. We are forever grateful.

