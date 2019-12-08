|
Mildred Marietta Hendricson (Dennis) passed away on December 4, 2019 at her home on Whidbey Island, Washington. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday with her children and friends. Mildred was extraordinary in each of her life roles: mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, teacher, caretaker and companion. Her dignity, calm composure, patience, kindness, insight, and dry humor will be profoundly missed.
Mildred was born November 16, 1919 in Walla Walla, Washington to Maude Odessa Dennis (Goodman) and Archie Howard Dennis. She graduated from Washington State University and began a teaching career at Ellensburg Washington High School. When the Women's Army Corp was created in 1942, Mildred promptly enlisted and served during WWII at army air force bases in Connecticut and Del Rio, Texas in administrative and recruiting roles. While at Del Rio, she often conducted recruiting programs at the Menger Hotel in San Antonio. After discharge, she returned to Walla Walla, and in 1946 married Harold Maris Hendricson, from Walla Walla and a WWII combat veteran. Mildred and Harold's children, William (Bill) and Shirley were born in Walla Walla in 1948 and 1950.
At the start of the Korean War, Harold resumed his military career, which took Mildred and the family to more than 10 bases in the U.S. and Europe over 25 years. Mildred and Harold retired to Whidbey Island in 1974 where they purchased a waterfront home on the Puget Sound. They traveled throughout the western U.S. in their home on wheels and ultimately established a winter residence in San Antonio. After Harold passed away, Mildred divided time between San Antonio and Whidbey Island for a number of years. Returning to Whidbey full-time, Mildred and daughter Shirley shared a home overlooking the Sound for 23 years, where they, along with dogs Whidbey, Murphy and Nadee, comprised the Whidbey Wonder Women.
In the 1960's, Mildred returned to teaching high school in Virginia working with special needs students. At age 72, she joined the English as a Second Language (ESL) Service for the Northeast Independent School District (NEISD), coordinating ESL tutoring for hundreds of clients and was recognized as NEISD volunteer of the year. She was an accomplished quilt maker, creating dozens of exquisite quilts for her family, working for months on each item. She loved gardening and often "took home the honors" in flower shows for the beautiful roses adorning her gardens. Mildred and family enjoyed trips together in her 80s and 90s to Hawaii, Alaska, Germany, Holland, Italy, Cozumel, Catalina Island, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, and South Padre Island.
Mildred was preceded in death by parents, Maude and Archie Dennis, brother Lloyd Neal Dennis, Harold, her husband for 46 years, son-in-law David Putman Osborne and great grand-daughter Sloan Dennis Hendricson. She is survived by son William Dennis Hendricson and daughter-in-law Susan Lienau Hendricson, daughter Shirley Hendricson, grandson Adam William Hendricson and wife Courtney Walker Hendricson, grandson Aaron Charles Hendricson and wife Stara Roemer Hendricson, and great-grand daughters Finley Lienau Hendricson and Merritt Walker Hendricson.
Mildred will be buried alongside Harold at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whidbey Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service, 746 N.E. Midway Blvd, Oak Harbor, WA. 98277 (360) 675-5777.