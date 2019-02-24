|
April 7, 1919 - February 18, 2019
Mildred "Millie" Pichichero, 99, of San Antonio passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019.
Millie is survived by her brother and sister, 7 children, 18 grand children, 29 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grand children.
Millie was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 7, 1919. As the military wife of a decorated army veteran, she spent much time traveling the world. During the last years of her incredible life, Millie enjoyed going to the gym and movies, reading newspapers and books. She closed each day with a glass of chocolate wine. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her seven children who she adored and felt were her most significant accomplishment in life. Everyone she met was drawn to her generous soul and beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed by those who were fortunate enough to know her.
Millie is preceded in death by her loving husband Lawrence Pichichero, two daughter in laws and granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at Northrock Church, 1278 N. Loop 1604 E., San Antonio, 78232 on February 25, 2019, at 2:00pm. Burial will immediately follow the service at Sunset Funeral Home on Austin Hwy.
