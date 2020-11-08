1/
MILDRED R. COSE
1923 - 2020
Mildred R. Cose, beloved wife, mother, and friend went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 4, 2020.

Mildred was born in Wallis, Texas, February 20, 1923, where she spent her early years. During her teenage years her family moved to Grass Valley, California where her father and mother ran a very successful café. While there Mildred met and married William Cose. They married on November 8, 1941 and moved to Richmond, California. While living in Richmond, both Bill and Mildred placed their faith in Christ for their salvation. Bill graduated from the Bay City Bible Institute. After graduating, Bill and Mildred were called into the ministry. Mildred was a wonderful pastor's wife. She was a gracious lady who faithfully supported her husband as well as many church families through counseling and women's Bible studies. Together, Bill and Mildred ministered at several EVF churches and most recently at Wayside Chapel EVF in San Antonio, Texas.

Mildred is survived by her two sons, Cordell and Bill Cose, and by two daughters, Carolyn Lory and Mary Moore. Mildred's husband, Bill and daughter, Vickie, are already with the Lord and they greeted Mildred upon her arrival in Heaven. Mildred is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren.

The burial service will be held at Mission Burial Park North on November 10, 2020. Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, the burial service will be for family members only.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Shepherds' Support ~ www.shepherdssupport.org or to Mercy International ~ www.mercyintl.org




Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
