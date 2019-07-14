|
September 29, 1918 - July 4, 2019
Mildred Munt, a veteran and a patriot, passed away on July 4, 2019. She was born in East Chicago, Indiana on September 29, 1918 to Martin and Susan Valach. She graduated from Washington High School in 1937 and then completed her training as a Registered Nurse at St. Catherine Hospital Nursing School.
In 1944 she enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps rising to the rank of First Lieutenant. She served as an Army Nurse during WWII including a tour in Okinawa where she met our father Donald Munt, who later retired as a Major in the U.S. Air Force. They were married 54 years until his death in 2003.
She was preceded in death by siblings Anne Hanak, Olga Horvath, and John Martin Valach. She is survived by daughters Glada Munt and Donna Munt Flynn; son-in-law Bill Flynn; granddaughters, Meghan Flynn; Kelly Flynn Kramb and husband Lt. John Kramb; and great grandsons, James and Charles Kramb.
Visitation is July 14th 4-6pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX. Burial will be at 10:45am July 15th at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter #5.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019