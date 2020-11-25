1/1
MILDRED VOGEL EHRENBERG
1933 - 2020
Mildred Vogel Ehrenberg, age 87, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on July 9, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas to parents Adolf and Sally Vogel.

Mildred graduated from Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans, Louisiana, majoring in journalism. She then moved to Chicago and worked in advertising where she met her husband, Oscar Michael Ehrenberg. They moved back to San Antonio, Texas shortly after. She was active in many organizations including O.R.T., the Temple Sisterhood, Ronald McDonald House, amongst many other organizations, and was very passionate about Holocaust education. Mildred was also an avid tennis player and enjoyed playing bridge. She loved to entertain and open her home to friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolf Vogel and Sally Fogel; her husband, Oscar Michael Ehrenberg; her sister Catherine Vogel Guggenheim; and her aunt, Ilona Neuwirth. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Laura Ehrenberg Chesler (Alan); her son, Michael Ehrenberg (Stephen Pollack); her grandchildren, Marton Simon Chesler and Isaac Bernard Chesler; and her sisters, Frances Vogel and Eleanor Vogel. Services will be held privately for immediate family only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
