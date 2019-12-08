|
|
Millie C. Castro, age 104, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Kenedy, Texas on September 3, 1915 to Rosa Arciniaga Coy and Jose Luis Coy. Millie loved to cook, spent time quilting by hand and was a very loving and patient woman. She supported her husband while he served in the military. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years, Tom H. Castro; and siblings, Arthur Coy, Alfonso Coy, Sr., Marie Cuellar, Joe Coy, Dela Holman and Rosa Martinez. Millie is survived by her daughter, Alice Castro-Zoller and son-in-law, Larry, her brother, Frank Coy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.ROSARYWEDNESDAY,DECEMBER 11, 201911:00 A.M.ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH1602 THOUSAND OAKS FUNERAL MASSWEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11, 201911:30 A.M.ST. MARK THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH1602 THOUSAND OAKS
Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019