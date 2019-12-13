|
Mr. Milton "Lee" Clark died unexpectedly in San Antonio, TX at the age of 87.
Lee is survived by his son, Milton Clark Jr. of Boulder, CO, daughter Sherri Clark of Lago Vista, TX, daughter Leeza Clark Perez of Boulder, CO, and granddaughter Tiffany Clark Pena of San Antonio, TX.
Lee was born on November 1, 1932 in San Antonio, TX to Willie and Polly Clark. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1949. He married Benja Leta Black in 1952.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at 1:00 pm at Doubletree Downtown, 502 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd., San Antonio, Texas. All are welcome to attend.
Condolences may be sent to Milton Clark, 604 Bow Mountain Rd., Boulder, CO, 80304.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 13, 2019