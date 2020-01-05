|
|
Milton Dale Miller entered eternal rest on January 2, 2020 at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife Louise M. Miller, daughter Edythe Scott, 1 grandson and 5 brothers. He is survived by his 2nd wife Nancy J. Miller, 1 brother, 4 sisters, daughter Irma (Mike) Spaulding, sons James D. (Gayle) Miller and Wesley (Sherlene) Miller, daughters Joett (Danny) Morrison, Patrina (Larry) McGill, Kathy Long, Trudy (Jesus) Garcia and sons Matthew (Julia) Timberlake and Vernie (Adeina) Anderson, 27 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren.
Visitation begins on Sunday, January 5, from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Service will be held on Monday, January 6, at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020