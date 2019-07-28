|
|
December 8, 1934 - July 13, 2019
Milton O. Mead, born December 8, 1934 in Midland, TX died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 84 in San Antonio, TX. Milton retired from Peerless Equipment Company in the year 2001. He is survived by his wife Carmen; two sons, Eric and wife Jody of Portland, OR and Nile and wife Kishori of Pearland, TX; two daughters, Adrienne Knutson and husband Erik of Dallas, TX and Marisa Driscoll and husband Shannon of Silver Spring, MD; and five grandchildren.
The Memorial Service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel in San Antonio, TX on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
In Falfurrias, TX, a mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Los Caballos Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:
501 St Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105
stjude.org
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019