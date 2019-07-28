Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home Chapel
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Mead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton O. Mead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton O. Mead Obituary
December 8, 1934 - July 13, 2019
Milton O. Mead, born December 8, 1934 in Midland, TX died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 84 in San Antonio, TX. Milton retired from Peerless Equipment Company in the year 2001. He is survived by his wife Carmen; two sons, Eric and wife Jody of Portland, OR and Nile and wife Kishori of Pearland, TX; two daughters, Adrienne Knutson and husband Erik of Dallas, TX and Marisa Driscoll and husband Shannon of Silver Spring, MD; and five grandchildren.

The Memorial Service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel in San Antonio, TX on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

In Falfurrias, TX, a mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Los Caballos Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:


501 St Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105
stjude.org
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.