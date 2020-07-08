Milton Sauceda, born in Karnes City, Texas in 1927, was inducted into the United States Army on May 28, 1945. After completing basic training at Fort Bliss, Milton proudly served his country during World War II. In 1945, Milton accompanied 4,000 troops and crew on a ship that landed in Yokohama, Japan. Milton was honorably discharged from military service in November 1946.

Milton returned to Texas where he furthered his education. Under the G.I. Bill, he earned his GED and completed an 18-month course at Garner Instrument Schools on autopilot instrument repair. He also completed a radio and TV technology course, and obtained his FCC license at Durham's Radio-TV-Electronics College. Upon completion of this course, Milton accepted an autopilot instrument repairman position at Kelly Air Force Base. While at Kelly, Milton received performance awards and commendations for procedural suggestions that increased productivity. After working in special weapons testing for about 1 year, Milton achieved a profile score of 100 and was recommended for promotion to a GS-9 position. After 41 years, Milton retired from Kelly in 1990. After retiring, Milton enjoyed watching sports and movies with this family, fishing, dancing, gardening, and taking care of his yard. Milton Sauceda entered eternal life on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 93. He is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife Rosie P. Sauceda and parents, Venceslada Castillo and Juan R. Sauceda, Jr. He is loved and will be missed by his son and his daughter; sister Hejinia Del Rio; as well as other family members and friends. He will continue to live forever in the hearts of those he leaves behind.