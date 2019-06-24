|
|
November 26, 1929 - June 20, 2019
Milton Schram, age 89, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Floresville, TX. He was born on November 26, 1929 in Brazos County, Texas. After graduating from Allen Academy in Bryan, TX he went to serve 20 years in the US Air Force, participating in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. Afterwards he worked for 19 years as the night manager and auditor for the now defunct Granada Inn motel in downtown San Antonio. He also earned an Associate of Business Administration degree from San Antonio College during that time. After that, he continued to work full time in various jobs until age 70. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Astros. He was preceded in death by his wife Gertrud and his two brothers, Henry and Albert Schram. He is survived by his sister Alma Norvell; his two sons Charles and Ronald (Bernardina) Schram; three grandsons, Christopher (Teresa), William (Samantha) and Edward Schram; his granddaughter Karla (Christophe) Delcros; and four great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter 1.
Published in Express-News on June 24, 2019