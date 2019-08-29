|
April 2, 1940 - August 26, 2019
Milton Wayne Klabunde of Leon Springs, Texas passed away August 26, 2019 at the age of 79. Milton was born at home April 2, 1940 in Leon Springs to Ruth and Benno Klabunde. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Benno Klabunde Jr., and sister-in-law Shirley. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sharon Klabunde; sister Betty Friar, her husband Fred; his daughter Julie Van Delden, her husband Bret, their children Karl and Luke; his son Gary Klabunde, his wife Maria, their children Victoria and Christopher, his wife Jena, their daughter Grace; his step-sons Willis Gravelle; Matthew Gravell, his wife, Bee, their children Vaugn and Michael; niece Donna Johnson, son Brandon; nephew David Klabunde, wife Terri, Chanelle, Christopher, Hales, and Palmer Sorensen, and numerous other beloved family. Milton spent his career at City Public Service working his way up through the ranks to foreman. His passions were his family, bowling, gambling, and working the family land. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation is Friday, August 30th, 6-8pm at Mission Park North on Cherry Ridge. Service will be Saturday, August 31st, 12pm at the same location. Interment following at Mission Burial Park North.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 29, 2019