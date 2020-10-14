1/1
MINERVA E. "(MINNIE)" NORPHLETT
Born in San Antonio raised Catholic. She supported her parish in many ways.

Minnie started her career in retail at Woolworth's and retired as Food Service Manager at Target Stores.

A dedicated mother surpassing all expectations of a single parent during difficult times, until she married the love of her life Franklin R Norphlett. Together they raised her children with strong family values. Minnie enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with her Schnauzer and loyal companion "Charlie". She enjoyed Cooking, Gardening Reading Agatha Christie Mysteries and History books. She was the author of her own story. Throughout her lifetime overcoming great odds and obstacles always striving for a better life for her family. A living example to "Walk by Faith not by Sight"

Her battle with cancer ended the same way it began. Surrounded by her Loving Children.

She leaves behind a huge void in our lives! As we celebrate her journey home to be with our Lord Jesus and reunite with her beloved husband Franklin R Norphlett, mother Rita Esquivel and brother Joe Rivas.

In Loving Memory. Sons Joe and Chris Castillo, daughter Margot Nandin (spouse) Abel Nandin and grandson Noah Nandin.

We love you Mom!

Services: Friday, October 16: Visitation at 6:00pm, Rosary Vigil: 7:00pm. Mass of the Resurrection at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Monday, October 19 at 10:00am. Burial at Ft. Sam



Published in Express-News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
