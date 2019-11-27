|
|
Minerva H. Wolf born on September 26, 1939 was called to be with the lord on November 22, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her Father Reynaldo Hinojosa, Mother Manuela Hinojosa, Daughter Belinda Sanabria, Son in Law Matias Sanabria, Grandson Jacob Benavides, and Great Grandson Jax Gibson.
She is survived by Husband Ronald C. Wolf, Children: Norma (Henry), Benny (Kandy), Minita (Jeff), Peter (Claudia), Albert, Charlie (Jackie), and Cristie (John.) She was blessed with 20 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren, and one Great Great Grandchild.
Minnie was a vivacious woman who lived her life to the fullest. A hard worker with a heart of gold. She was a mother to eight children, a loving wife, and an overall amazing woman. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Funeral Home 2525 Palo Alto Rd. San Antonio, TX, 78211 from 5:00PM-9:00PM with Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM.
Chapel Service will be recited Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00PM.
Committal Service to follow at San Jose Burial Park.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 27, 2019