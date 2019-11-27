Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
(210) 924-5801
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minerva Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minerva H. Wolf


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minerva H. Wolf Obituary

Minerva H. Wolf born on September 26, 1939 was called to be with the lord on November 22, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her Father Reynaldo Hinojosa, Mother Manuela Hinojosa, Daughter Belinda Sanabria, Son in Law Matias Sanabria, Grandson Jacob Benavides, and Great Grandson Jax Gibson.

She is survived by Husband Ronald C. Wolf, Children: Norma (Henry), Benny (Kandy), Minita (Jeff), Peter (Claudia), Albert, Charlie (Jackie), and Cristie (John.) She was blessed with 20 Grandchildren, 25 Great Grandchildren, and one Great Great Grandchild.

Minnie was a vivacious woman who lived her life to the fullest. A hard worker with a heart of gold. She was a mother to eight children, a loving wife, and an overall amazing woman. She will truly be missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Funeral Home 2525 Palo Alto Rd. San Antonio, TX, 78211 from 5:00PM-9:00PM with Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM.

Chapel Service will be recited Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00PM.

Committal Service to follow at San Jose Burial Park.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minerva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -