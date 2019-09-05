|
December 3, 1942 - August 22, 2019
Minerva "Marty" Martinez Jernigan was born on December 3, 1942. Known as "Memo" to her grandchildren. Daughter to the late Theodore Martinez and Lucinda Villareal. Minerva was called home on August 22, 2019 at the age of 76. A loving Mother, Mother-in-Law, Grandmother, Sister and friend, she was a kind and welcoming soul. Some of her favorite music was that of Bob Seger, Elton John, Rolling Stones, Carol King and The Bee Gees. A San Antonio Native, she loved The Spurs and Big Red.
She was a devoted employee at HEB #5 for 16 years and enjoyed spending time with family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Ricardo Martinez and sister Guadalupe Martinez. She is survived by her son Michael David Jernigan, her daughter- in-law Ramona R. Jernigan, grandchildren Steven M. Jernigan, Dominick D. Jernigan, Michael D. Jernigan II and Angelo E. Jernigan, sister Margarita Leal and her husband Ralph, nephew Ralph Jr., Phillip and his wife Mariann Leal, nephew Roland Leal, nephews John and Bennie Martinez, sister Victoria Krispin and her children Scott and Michael Paul Krispin and other extended family. Minerva will be missed & will live in our hearts forever. A Memorial Service and Celebration of her life will be held September 6, 2019 at The New Beacon Hill 612 Fredericksburg Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78201 at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Charities or Assistance League San Antonio in her honor.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 5, 2019