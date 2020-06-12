Minnie D. Garcia
1924 - 2020
Minnie D. Garcia, a native San Antonian, was born on March 4, 1924. She was called to rest on June 6th, 2020. Minnie was preceded in death by her husband, State Representative Matt W. Garcia, mother, Teresa Perez Domangue, father, Jean Pierre Domangue, brother, Arthur A. Domangue, sister, Josephine D. Galvan, and twin sister Winnie D. Doria.

She is survived by her children, David M. Garcia (Elva Garcia), Cecilia L. Alanis, Matt Garcia Jr., and Cynthia G. Martinez (Joe Martinez) and by 8 grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

Minnie attended Brackenridge High School and St. Mary's University. She was a champion in Civic engagement and loved entertaining at her lovely Mulberry home in Monte Vista.

FUNERAL SERVICES

A rotating visitation will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm in The Angelus Chapel. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020.

The family would like to thank St. Francis Nursing Home and staff for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Minnie's name to St. Francis Nursing Home, located at 630 W. Woodlawn Ave., SAT 78212. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
