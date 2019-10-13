|
Minnie Louise Kern Roberts, went to be with our Lord October 10th, 2019.
She was born in San Antonio January 29th, 1932 to Chester Jerome Kern and Edith Rose Watts Kern.
Minnie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend who enriched the lives and hearts of others with her quick wit, contagious laughter and benevolent heart.
She will always be remembered for her gracious nature, fierce loyalty, dedication and devotion to her loved ones.
A native San Antonian, she attended Jefferson High School (class of 1949) and San Antonio College before pursuing a career in civil service at Kelly Air Force base. Minnie married the love of her life, Bob Roberts, in 1957.
A mother of three, she herself to raising their children while actively participating in her husband's aerospace industry career and other business ventures.
In 1972, the family moved to Devine, Texas after purchasing Lytle Feed and Seed. They worked together on the expansion of the company, every day business operations and actively participated in their community.
She greatly enjoyed music, traveling, skiing, gardening, writing poetry and spending time with her family and friends.
Minnie is proceeded in death by her parents, Chester and Edith; sisters, Alva Kern and Ethel Hughes.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years; Bob Roberts, their three children, Lynne Roberts, Martha Holzhaus and husband Paul, and Bob Roberts Jr.
She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and one great grandchild: Colby, Amanda, Katelyn, Hailey, Peyton, Daniel and Emery.
The family would like to express their immense gratitude and appreciation to Anna Canales, her devoted caregiver and to all the helpings hands who compassionately cared for Minnie in her final years.
Visitation will take place Thursday, October 17, 2019 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Sunset Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 10:00 am at Christ Episcopal Church, 510 Belknap Place in San Antonio.
Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.