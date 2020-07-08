1/1
MINNIE MUNGIA REYNA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MINNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Minnie Mungia Reyna went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020, at the age of 97, in San Antonio, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank S. Reyna; parents, Manuel and Teofila Mungia and daughter, Martha Monita. Minnie is survived by her loving children, Elvia Reyna, Fernando A. Reyna (Anita), Rebecca Martinez (Robert), Edward Monita, Linda Barboza and Frankie Reyna (Tammy); 14 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to Minnie's caregiver Aurora Avila, for all of her love, care and compassion she showed during the last 12 years. Minnie and Frank were married in 1942 and made San Antonio their home until 1967 when they moved to Grapevine TX. Minnie was an active member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church for 60 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing for her grandkids, but most of all, she always loved to help people in any way she could. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Rosary
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved