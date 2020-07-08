Minnie Mungia Reyna went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2020, at the age of 97, in San Antonio, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank S. Reyna; parents, Manuel and Teofila Mungia and daughter, Martha Monita. Minnie is survived by her loving children, Elvia Reyna, Fernando A. Reyna (Anita), Rebecca Martinez (Robert), Edward Monita, Linda Barboza and Frankie Reyna (Tammy); 14 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to Minnie's caregiver Aurora Avila, for all of her love, care and compassion she showed during the last 12 years. Minnie and Frank were married in 1942 and made San Antonio their home until 1967 when they moved to Grapevine TX. Minnie was an active member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church for 60 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing for her grandkids, but most of all, she always loved to help people in any way she could. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.