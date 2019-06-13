Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeview Funeral Home
5000 West Harrison Road
Longview, TX 75604
(903) 759-9493
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakeview Funeral Home
5000 West Harrison Road
Longview, TX 75604
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Lakeview Funeral Home
5000 West Harrison Road
Longview, TX 75604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Madison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Madison


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Miriam Madison Obituary
2/11/1925 - 6/7/2019
Miriam Clydelle Madison, 94, passed away June 7, 2019 in San Antonio. A celebration of her life will be 10 am Sat, June 15 , 2019 at The Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home, Longview, TX with Bro. Tony Harp officiating. Visitation will be immediately following the service.
She was born February 11, 1925 in Longview, Texas to Clyde Talmage Henderson and Mabel Pryor Henderson. She was preceded in death by her husband T. F. and her son-in-law, Col Ken Pulket.
She is survived by son Tom Madison (Ann); daughters Miriam Barley (Charlie), and Alice Pulket; grandchildren Phillip Madison, Andrew Barley, Thomas Pulket, Merriet Madison, Valerie Barley, and Holly Pulket Klemme; great grandchildren, Xochi and Otto Madison.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the music ministries of Longview Missionary Baptist Church or Churchill Baptist Church, San Antonio.
Published in Express-News on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now