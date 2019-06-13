|
2/11/1925 - 6/7/2019
Miriam Clydelle Madison, 94, passed away June 7, 2019 in San Antonio. A celebration of her life will be 10 am Sat, June 15 , 2019 at The Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home, Longview, TX with Bro. Tony Harp officiating. Visitation will be immediately following the service.
She was born February 11, 1925 in Longview, Texas to Clyde Talmage Henderson and Mabel Pryor Henderson. She was preceded in death by her husband T. F. and her son-in-law, Col Ken Pulket.
She is survived by son Tom Madison (Ann); daughters Miriam Barley (Charlie), and Alice Pulket; grandchildren Phillip Madison, Andrew Barley, Thomas Pulket, Merriet Madison, Valerie Barley, and Holly Pulket Klemme; great grandchildren, Xochi and Otto Madison.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the music ministries of Longview Missionary Baptist Church or Churchill Baptist Church, San Antonio.
Published in Express-News on June 13, 2019