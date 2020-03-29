Home

Miroslavia "Miros" Flach

Miroslavia "Miros" Flach Obituary

Miroslavia "Miros" Flach, 66, peacefully entered into eternal rest at home with her family and her Lord by her side on March 20, 2020. She was born in Rio Hondo, Texas on July 30, 1953. She is preceded in death by her mother, Delia Alaniz; brother, Willie Escamilla. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, August "Pete" Flach; sons, Jacob (Audrey), John (Christina) and Joseph (Zuleika); siblings, Raul Escamilla (Anita), Manuelita Alaniz, Ida Alaniz, Gracie Alvarado; grandkids, Noah, Matthew, Izabella, Sophia, Katherine and Luke; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Miros was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. She will be remembered for her generosity, her infectious laughter and smile, her many fun gatherings, not to mention her selfless love for others.

She adored our Mother Mary and took much pride in running the church store. Miros certainly knew how to create an atmosphere of family, friendship and love. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Due to the uncertainty of things at this time, a Rosary, Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020
