Mitchell Marszalek Sr. (76) Major of U.S. Army, Veteran of Peacetime and Vietnam Era (1961-1981).

On August 4, 2020 passed away in the comfort of his home in Spring Branch, Tx. He leaves behind his loving wife Maria Marszalek, daughter Monica Boone, step daughter Jessica Lubojacky and son Mitch Marszalek Jr. Sisters, Joan, Annie Marszalek, and Linda Zolla. Brothers,

Peter and Walter Marszalek. Also, a large extended family of in-laws, grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mitchell will be dearly missed by many leaving a profound impression to his family and friends.

