May 26, 1932 - July 24, 2019
Modesta C. Montes was born May 26, 1932 and went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019 at the age of 87. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Montes; parents, Frank and Modesta
Cordova; daughter, Julia Rodriguez(Jose); siblings Gloria, Celia, Hector and Robert; and granddaughter, Ann Marie Rodriguez. She is survived by her daughter Virginia Ramirez and husband Benito; grandchildren, Grace Nava(Oscar Jr.), Christina Powell(Wade), Elaine Rodriguez and family; and great grandchildren, Nia Nava, Sebastian Perez and Nathan Perez.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home from 5pm to 9pm with the holy rosary to begin at 7pm. Funeral Service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10am at Brookehill Funeral Home, followed by interment at San Jose Burial Park.
Published in Express-News on July 27, 2019