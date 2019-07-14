Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Modesto Huriega
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Modesto Lozano Huriega

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Modesto Lozano Huriega Obituary
November 18, 1929 - July 7, 2019
Modesto Lozano Huriega was born on November 18, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas and passed away on July 7, 2019 at the age of 89 in Houston, Texas. He is survived Beatrice, his wife of 65 years, and his daughters Norma Thompson; Alma Reilly and son-in-law Edward Reilly and Anna-Marie Levy and son-in-law Bruce Levy. Modesto was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, a Korean War veteran and member of the San Antonio community who touched many lives. He is survived by his 6 younger siblings, 9 grandchildren, 1 great- grandchild, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. A talented artist, gardener and avid reader, Modesto leaves behind a legacy of passion - for his family, friends and social justice - that lives on through all those who knew him.

Visitation will take place between 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at noon on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. The procession will depart for a 1:45 p.m. burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now