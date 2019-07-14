|
November 18, 1929 - July 7, 2019
Modesto Lozano Huriega was born on November 18, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas and passed away on July 7, 2019 at the age of 89 in Houston, Texas. He is survived Beatrice, his wife of 65 years, and his daughters Norma Thompson; Alma Reilly and son-in-law Edward Reilly and Anna-Marie Levy and son-in-law Bruce Levy. Modesto was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, a Korean War veteran and member of the San Antonio community who touched many lives. He is survived by his 6 younger siblings, 9 grandchildren, 1 great- grandchild, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. A talented artist, gardener and avid reader, Modesto leaves behind a legacy of passion - for his family, friends and social justice - that lives on through all those who knew him.
Visitation will take place between 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at noon on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. The procession will depart for a 1:45 p.m. burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019