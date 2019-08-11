Home

Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:45 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Moises P. Ramirez


1938 - 2019
Moises P. Ramirez Obituary
May 21, 1938 - July 31, 2019
Moises P. Ramirez Jr., born on May 21, 1938 went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force. He is preceded in death by his parents Moises R. Ramirez Sr., and Ernestina Pena Ramirez. He is survived by his loving wife Rosalinda Garcia Ramirez, daughters, Lydia Staggs (Brett), Sandra Gonzalez (Tuddy), Monica Najera (Fernando), Cynthia Sanchez, Vanessa Ramirez, sons Moises Ramirez III and step sons, Albert Martinez (Yvette), and Michael Martinez, brother Robert and sisters Irma and Alicia. The family would like to thank dearly his nephew Bobby and Helen for their loving care and compassion.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., and the holy rosary to recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 11:45 A.M. Family and friends will depart the funeral home at 11:15 A.M., interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery where the United States Air Force Military honors will render their services.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
