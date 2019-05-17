Home

Molly Ann May Obituary
October 27, 1942 - May 14, 2019
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Molly Ann May on May 14, 2019. She was 76 years old.

Molly was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 27, 1942, to Marjorie and JT Guthrie.

She graduated from Highlands High School, attended Trinity University, and worked as a programmer at HB Zachery where she retired after 25 years of service.

Molly is survived by her partner of thirty plus years, Charles Brown, her daughter Dannette Bass, her cousin Patricia Diane Deike, her step-children Brené Brown, Steve Alley, Jason Brown, Ashley Brown Ruiz, Barrett Brown Guillen and Frankie Guillen and her grandchildren Ellen, Amaya, Charlie, Gabi, and Layla.

Molly loved music, interior design, traveling, including many trips to Santa Fe with her daughter Dannette, romantic movies, great Italian food, all things turquoise, and all animals including her kitties, Scruffy and Scampy.

A short service will be held at the Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, Sunday, May 19, at 10AM.

The family suggests sending memorial contributions to the San Antonio Humane Society, Animal Defense League of Texas, or Kindred Hospice.
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2019
