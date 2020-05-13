Sister Mona Gavin, SHSp died on May 12, 2020 at the home that she had loved and cared for so well and for so long, the Convent of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate. She was born on May 4, 1934, grew up in County Galway, Ireland and entered the congregation in 1949. She shared her love of music with her students in five different Catholic schools in Texas and Louisiana. That same gift of music floated through our Motherhouse Chapel for 71 years, filling our liturgies with harmony and richness. After 20 years in the classroom, Sister Mona earned a Master's Degree in Gerontology and established a program for the retired sisters at the Motherhouse. She later shared her exercise program with many active and inactive retired women and men religious throughout San Antonio. In 1988, she began ten years of service as the co-coordinator of the Retirement Center for the Sisters of Divine Providence. She spent her last 22 years of ministry back at the Motherhouse, caring for her sisters with inexhaustible compassion, competence and kindness. Sister Mona is mourned by her sisters in community, her sister, Bernadette Cunningham, her sister-in-law, Bernie Gavin, her nieces and nephews and their children and her friends. Because of the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, a private prayer service and burial will be held. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Donations in Sister Mona's memory can be made to the ministries of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit. Arrangements by The Angelus Funeral Home.



