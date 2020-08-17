God sent His angels for our beautiful Monique on Friday, August 14, 2020.

She was born October 7, 1965 in Houston, Texas and passed at the age of 54 at Ascension Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas. She was a loving wife and mother; a dedicated daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend. Monique attended St. Francis De Sales Catholic School, St. Agnes Academy High School and Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. She transferred to the University of Houston and studied one semester in London. While there, she enjoyed traveling all over Europe.

On October 22, 1994 she married her soul mate, Kevin Paul Adams. Monique and Kevin eventually settled in Kyle, Texas to raise their family and recently moved to Wimberley. The joy of their life together came from raising their three children, Derek, Luke and Reese who were the love of their life. Quiet, caring, and honest, Monique accepted people for who they were. She was genuine and observant. Never one to want attention, she always put those she loved before herself.

As a child she had a show horse named Banjo and in elementary school she was in pep squad. She was an artist and loved reading. An avid Astros fan and sports mom who never missed her children's programs or sporting events. Monique loved the color blue, as was apparent in how she decorated her home and chose her wardrobe.

Monique is survived by her husband Kevin and children Derek, Luke and Reese. Father and stepmother, Philip and Virginia Yamin, mother and stepfather, Michele and Wesley West, sisters Tiffini and Nicole Yamin, brother-in-law, Christopher Raba, mother-in-law, Dorothy (Dot) Adams, brother-in-law Steve Adams (Michele), sisters-in-law Susan Roberts (Brad), Karen Pace (Little John), Sandy Clark (Mark), numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sister Tanya Yamin Raba, paternal grandparents, Joseph and Adele Yamin, maternal grandparents, Michel and Cecilia Maroun, and father-in-law, Caleb (Sonny) Adams.

Pallbearers are Steve Adams, Craig Eberle, Kevin Huff, Darren Masur, Christopher Raba and Gary Snoe. Honorary Pallbearers are Chris Adams, Scott Harrison, Jerry Malin, Jude, Rome, Dante and Talia Raba, Michael and Nicolas Yamin and Jack Zanger.

Visitation, Memorial Service and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 6070 Babcock Road, San Antonio, Texas 78240 on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. Entombment will follow at Mission Burial Park Dominion North, 20900 IH-10 West, San Antonio, Texas 78257. Father Charles Khachan, Officiant. The service for Monique will be live streamed on St. George Facebook page and on YouTube.

In lieu of flowers, if you desire, Monique may be remembered through a donation to St. George Maronite Catholic Church or an organization of your choice. You may sign the guestbook at www.missionparks.com