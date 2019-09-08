Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Park
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monroe Merritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monroe W. Merritt


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monroe W. Merritt Obituary
9/2/1925 - 9/3/2019
Monroe Wiley Merritt was called home by the Lord on September 3, 2019 at the age of 94 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Solen & Luddie Merritt, and his siblings Jack Merritt, Robana Merritt Barr, and Bryant Merritt.

Monroe was born in Ballinger, TX. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He returned home to San Antonio, and met and married the love of his life, Virginia, on May 6, 1950. She survives him.

"Clem" as he was known to his family and friends worked for thirty-five years at Kelly Air Force Base. Throughout his adult life Clem also barbered as did his father and brother, Bryant. Monroe was a member of the Alzafar Shriners in San Antonio.

Clem is also survived by his nieces, Donna Bueche, Brenda Lane, Linda Tart, and Beth Flowers; his nephew, Kenneth Barr; and his cousins, Snookie Halliday and Doris Bea Ivy.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 9th at 11:00 am at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , The Humane Society or the .
Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monroe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now