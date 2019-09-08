|
9/2/1925 - 9/3/2019
Monroe Wiley Merritt was called home by the Lord on September 3, 2019 at the age of 94 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Solen & Luddie Merritt, and his siblings Jack Merritt, Robana Merritt Barr, and Bryant Merritt.
Monroe was born in Ballinger, TX. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He returned home to San Antonio, and met and married the love of his life, Virginia, on May 6, 1950. She survives him.
"Clem" as he was known to his family and friends worked for thirty-five years at Kelly Air Force Base. Throughout his adult life Clem also barbered as did his father and brother, Bryant. Monroe was a member of the Alzafar Shriners in San Antonio.
Clem is also survived by his nieces, Donna Bueche, Brenda Lane, Linda Tart, and Beth Flowers; his nephew, Kenneth Barr; and his cousins, Snookie Halliday and Doris Bea Ivy.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 9th at 11:00 am at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , The Humane Society or the .
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019