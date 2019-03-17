|
|
September 14, 1949 - March 6, 2019
Morrell Richard Charles went to be with the Lord at the age of 69 surrounded by his family and friends. He will be missed by his wife of 37 years, Gloria Charles and loving children.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Carter-taylor- Williams Mortuary, 601 N. Center Street, San Antonio, Texas.
Funeral Services will be held, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at the New Light Baptist Church, 607 Piedmont Ave., San Antonio, Texas.
Carter-Taylor-Williams Mortuary
601 N. Center Street
San Antonio, Texas 78202
210-227-7311
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019