San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Agudas Achim Memorial Gardens
1727 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Bankler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Bankler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Morris Bankler Obituary
April 10, 1924 - May 5, 2019
Our beloved father, grandfather and great- grandfather, Morris Bankler, age 95, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was a member of Agudas Achim Synagogue and a lifetime member and Past President of Rodfei Shalom Synagogue. He was also a member
of Hebrew Free Loan
and a mentor for
SCORE Association. He was always proud to wear his Aggie ring from the Class of 1945. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Luise Bankler. Morris is survived by his children: Steven Bankler and wife, Jane; Don Bankler and wife, Claudia; Ilene David and husband, Paul and Barry Bankler and wife, Bonnie; ten (10) grandchildren; nineteen (19) great grandchildren along with numerous friends and neighbors.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE
THURSDAY, MAY 9, 2019
10:30 AM
AGUDAS ACHIM MEMORIAL GARDENS
1727 AUSTIN HWY

Rabbi Aryeh Scheinberg and Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham officiating. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Louis and Rose Esstman Fund at the Jewish Community Center of San Antonio, 12500 N.W. Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78231.
You are invited to sign
the guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now