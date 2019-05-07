April 10, 1924 - May 5, 2019

Our beloved father, grandfather and great- grandfather, Morris Bankler, age 95, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was a member of Agudas Achim Synagogue and a lifetime member and Past President of Rodfei Shalom Synagogue. He was also a member

of Hebrew Free Loan

and a mentor for

SCORE Association. He was always proud to wear his Aggie ring from the Class of 1945. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Luise Bankler. Morris is survived by his children: Steven Bankler and wife, Jane; Don Bankler and wife, Claudia; Ilene David and husband, Paul and Barry Bankler and wife, Bonnie; ten (10) grandchildren; nineteen (19) great grandchildren along with numerous friends and neighbors.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE

THURSDAY, MAY 9, 2019

10:30 AM

AGUDAS ACHIM MEMORIAL GARDENS

1727 AUSTIN HWY



Rabbi Aryeh Scheinberg and Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham officiating. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Louis and Rose Esstman Fund at the Jewish Community Center of San Antonio, 12500 N.W. Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78231.

