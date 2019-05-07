|
|
April 10, 1924 - May 5, 2019
Our beloved father, grandfather and great- grandfather, Morris Bankler, age 95, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was a member of Agudas Achim Synagogue and a lifetime member and Past President of Rodfei Shalom Synagogue. He was also a member
of Hebrew Free Loan
and a mentor for
SCORE Association. He was always proud to wear his Aggie ring from the Class of 1945. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Luise Bankler. Morris is survived by his children: Steven Bankler and wife, Jane; Don Bankler and wife, Claudia; Ilene David and husband, Paul and Barry Bankler and wife, Bonnie; ten (10) grandchildren; nineteen (19) great grandchildren along with numerous friends and neighbors.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE
THURSDAY, MAY 9, 2019
10:30 AM
AGUDAS ACHIM MEMORIAL GARDENS
1727 AUSTIN HWY
Rabbi Aryeh Scheinberg and Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham officiating. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Louis and Rose Esstman Fund at the Jewish Community Center of San Antonio, 12500 N.W. Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78231.
You are invited to sign
the guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 7, 2019