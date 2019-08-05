San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Agudas Achim Memorial Gardens
1727 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Morton Greenberg


1924 - 2019
Morton Greenberg Obituary
June 28, 1924 - August 2, 2019
Morton Greenberg passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on June 28, 1924, to parents, Harry and Dorothy Greenberg. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. Morty attended St. John's University School of Pharmacy and upon graduating, he enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged. Morty always found enjoyment in connecting with people through his love of music and sharing his extensive knowledge with anyone he came across. He could always "name that tune" or sing a melody from a song that reminded him of you. Morty was a member of Bnai Brith, Charlie Pearl Friendship Club, Agudas Achim, and the Jewish Community Center. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Miriam. Survived by his daughters, Lynne Aranda (Russell Nelson) and Carol Freehof (Bert); grand- daughters, Dani Amey (Brink) and Lindsey Gluck (Andrew); great grand- daughter, Emily Gluck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE
MONDAY, AUGUST 5, 2019
3:00 P.M.
AGUDAS ACHIM MEMORIAL GARDENS
1727 AUSTIN HIGHWAY

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 5, 2019
