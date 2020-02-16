|
Marvin William Sueltenfuss, age 95, of San Antonio went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2020. Son of Walter and Hedwig (Spenrath) Sueltenfuss, Marvin was born in Comfort, Texas on December 31st, 1924. He married Faydell Mierzwik on January 24th, 1947 and shared their lives together for 73 years.
Marvin attended Texas A&M University and was a supporter of The Century Club and the San Antonio A&M Club for many years. In 1943 he began his employment with Union State Bank in San Antonio, a relationship that would last for 48 years, retiring as Executive Vice President in 1991.
Marvin always enjoyed being with and around people. Because of this, he served on many boards and with numerous organizations including American Institute of Banking, Optimist Club, Lion's Club, Alamo Area Council
of Boy Scouts, Bexar Metropolitan Water District, Southside Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus, International Order of Alhambra, Hermann Sons, South Texas Vegetable Day Exposition, La Salle High School Booster Club, and was honored by the Texas Small Business Association as Man of the Year. Marvin was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending many days vacationing along the Texas coast and weekends at the family ranch in Comfort, Texas.
Marvin was predeceased by his parents and twin brother Melvin Charles Sueltenfuss. Marvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Marvin is survived by his loving wife Faydell, his sons Donald (Brenda) Sueltenfuss, Douglas (Sharon) Sueltenfuss, David (Mary) Sueltenfuss and Dean Sueltenfuss; his daughters Diana Ferry, and Doris (John) Reilly, 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at Mission Park South Funeral Home, 1700 SE Military Drive, on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6:00 PM with rosary to follow at 7:00 PM.
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 535 New Laredo Hwy. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2, 746 Castroville Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marvin's name to the Parkinson's Foundation or the .
The family is forever grateful for the months of caring and support shown by Amedisys Hospice of San Antonio.