On May 2, 2020 Ms. Sandy Huerta went home to be with our Lord at the age of 58.She was a graduate of Fox Tech High School and worked at Sears Central Park for over 30 years.She loved music, playing the guitar and had a beautiful voice. She loved her family dearly especially her nieces and nephews, who gave her the special name Na-Na. Which made her a special Aunt.Sandy's spirit will always be young like the big kid she was. She loved her dog "Woody" and was the biggest fan of Madonna. We will miss her dearly.Sandy is survived by her brothers, Richard Huerta and Gary Huerta; sister, Kelley Perez and husband, Gilbert Perez and her longtime companion, Josie Bueno, as wellas her nephews, Bernie Salazar, Gary Huerta Jr., Jeffery Huerta, Jeremy Huerta, and Cory Huerta; nieces, Selena Estrada, Felicia Huerta, Regina Gould and Samantha Perez.Services entrusted to M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home.