|
|
January 3,1961 - January 31, 2019
Murph Jack Marrow, Jr., a lifelong resident of San Antonio, TX Passed away on January 31, 2019 after a sudden illness at the age of 58 years. Jack was born on January 3,1961 in Nix Hospital in San Antonio, TX to Dora Nola Echeverria Marrow and Murph Jack Marrow, Sr. He was baptized into the Catholic faith as a child, & received his First Communion. He attended Alamo Heights school and UTSA. He began his career in the apartment industry in maintenance. He was employed by Century Maintenance and Supply, and Morrison Supply doing inside sales in the San Antonio area. His current employer was North East Independent School District.
Jack was a hard worker and loved by many. He had a heart of gold and an infectious laugh. He loved to hunt and fish on the family ranch of his best friend for many years, Gary Ruiz, and their group of friends.
He is survived by: mother, Dora Marrow, San Antonio; father, Murph Jack Marrow, Sr. & wife, Claudia, Sherman, TX; older half-brother--William A. Marrow, Portland, OR; older half-sisters, Cynthia D. Pollok, San Antonio, and Elizabeth C. Jeffrey & Husband Ray, Bulverde, TX; younger half-sister, Candy-Jo Marrow, Georgetown, TX; 3 nieces, 1 nephew, an aunt and uncle, & several cousins; 1st wife, Glynda Marrow; his friend and partner of 18 years, Allison DuBois; and his loyal & faithful dog, Rory. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Isabel Echeverria.
A memorial service will be held with a private gathering of close friends at the Ruiz family ranch which he loved and was so dear to him.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2019