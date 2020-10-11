Murray D. Barr passed away on September 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 16, 1937 in Harlingen, Texas to Wilber Barr and Ruth Margeva Baxendale. Mr. Barr is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Virginia Powell Barr; sons, Mark D. Barr (Marcia) and Scott D. Barr (Sherolene); sister, Diane Hatly; brother, Alfred Michael Barr (Diane); grandchildren, Lauren Ayala (Miguel), Taylor Barr, Hallie Simmons (Markell), Sammy Barr and Sawyer Barr. Services were held on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

