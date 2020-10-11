1/
MURRAY D. BARR
1937 - 2020
Murray D. Barr passed away on September 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 16, 1937 in Harlingen, Texas to Wilber Barr and Ruth Margeva Baxendale. Mr. Barr is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Virginia Powell Barr; sons, Mark D. Barr (Marcia) and Scott D. Barr (Sherolene); sister, Diane Hatly; brother, Alfred Michael Barr (Diane); grandchildren, Lauren Ayala (Miguel), Taylor Barr, Hallie Simmons (Markell), Sammy Barr and Sawyer Barr. Services were held on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
