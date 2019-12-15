|
|
Murray William "Bill" McWhorter, age 77, passed away December 8, 2019, in Uvalde, TX. Billy was born in Austin, TX, on September 12, 1942, to parents Murray and Julia (Franzetti) McWhorter. He graduated from Austin High School in 1960. He is survived by wife Janice, daughter Audrey, her husband Kurt Walters of Golden, CO, daughter Meredith Hunter, and her fiancé Andre Plaza of San Antonio; grand
children Madeline, Jack, and Drew Walters, Grant, and Claire Hunter; sister Judy, her husband John Paul Friess and brother-in-law David Bessire. A funeral service was held on December 11, 2019, in Uvalde. Interment will follow on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. Send stories of Bill to [email protected]
Published in Express-News on Dec. 15, 2019